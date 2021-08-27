Tulsa Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard shows schools with highest, lowest rates

TULSA, Okla. — Every week the Tulsa Public School district posts an update on COVID-19 exposures and confirmed cases.

After a week of tracking cases in the district, the district now says students will wear masks in buildings starting Sept. 7 and staff will wear them starting Aug. 30.

The update posted for August 20 through August 26th reports 603 close contact exposures and 127 confirmed cases district wide. The report further breaks down those numbers by student, staff and even by school.

That report shows the most confirmed cases at Cooper Elementary with six cases. Rogers Middle and High School has the most for a secondary school with 12 confirmed cases.

