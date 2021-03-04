Tulsa Public Schools announces expanded learning opportunities for students

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools announced plans for expanded learning opportunities and support for all students across the next 18 months.

“As we shift into post-COVID teaching and learning, we have an exciting opportunity to think differently about the ways that we serve and support Tulsa children and families,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “This summer, every student in our district will have access to fun and engaging summer day-camps at their home schools where they can explore their interests, improve their literacy and numeracy skills, and make connections with caring adults and with their peers.”

Gist also shared that with the support of federal stimulus funding, Tulsa Public Schools will expand its before- and after-care program to all elementary schools and provide those services to families free of charge during the 2021-2022 school year.

The expanded learning opportunities will include spring, summer, and fall options, including:

Operation Graduation Every high school senior in the district will have access to one-on-one support to fulfill graduation requirements and “Senior Bootcamps” to help with credit recovery High school juniors and seniors can attend Tulsa Public Schools’ new Twilight Academy, a flexible evening learning option for students looking to make up missed credits and receive the support they need to graduate with their peers.



Care and Connect Continues Tulsa Public Schools will continue offering targeted Care and Connect services on Wednesdays to provide small group, in-person academic, social, and emotional support to the students who need it most.



Ready. Set. Summer! From June to August, Tulsa Public Schools will also partner with organizations across Tulsa to provide students with summer enrichment activities. From July 6 to July 30, every school in the district will provide summer day-camps free of charge. From June to August, the district’s Summer Cafe program will provide nutritious meals free of charge to all Tulsa children ages 18 and under. Summer day-camp pre-registration for students is now open at www.tulsaschools.org/summer.



2021-2022 School Year Supports All Tulsa Public Schools students will have expanded access to out-of-school time activities and free tutoring in virtual, one-on-one, or small-group settings. All elementary schools will provide before- and after-care free of charge, with programs running as late as 6 p.m. depending on the school.



“Often, students with the greatest needs have less access to opportunities outside of a traditional school day, but these expanded learning opportunities will allow us to broaden the definition of where, how, and when learning happens for all of our students,” Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson said. “We are excited to broaden access to the academic, social, and emotional supports that our students need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

For more information about Tulsa Public Schools, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --