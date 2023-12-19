Tulsa Public School board has new, very specific targets set up to help students improve.

TULSA, Okla. — Members held a special meeting today to reset goals that Tulsa parents outlined for the district two years ago with new metrics.

They set a 16-point goal for improvement in reading scores for third through fifth grade by 2027.

A 15-point improvement for middle schoolers and want to see 11 percent more high students earning college credits in the next four years.

Tracey Woolley told me she expects improvements quickly.

"Because we are all going to be laser focused on making sure our students achieve those outcomes,” said Tracey Woolley, TPS Board President.

"Does TPS have the tools you need to make this happen?” asked Karen Larsen, 2 News Oklahoma anchor. “Do you have the staff? Do you have the support?”

"I think those are great questions,” Woolley said. “I think what is going to happen is after we bring this vote to the board in January, we will see the possibility of an updated budget come from state superintendent that may redirect some resources in a stronger way in order to try to reach those goals."

Woolley went on to say that personnel and community support will be critical in ensuring students have the help they need to learn to read - and go to class on a consistent basis for chronic absenteeism plays a key role in the poor test scores.

Woolley also told me t-p-s is already seeing improvements. Eight schools moved off the state's "failing" list and Felicitas Mendez raised it's "D" grade to a "C".

In January the board will vote on the new goals it plans to show the State Department of Education.

School Improvements:

Felicitas Mendez D → C

Cooper F → D

Greenwood Leadership F → D

John Hope Franklin F → D

Unity F → D

Kerr F → D

McClure F → D

Skelly F → D

Whitman F → D

