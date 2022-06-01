Tulsa public pools face some challenges ahead of summer season

TULSA, Okla. — While rain is in the forecast, summer weather is just around the corner. With pool season upon us, Tulsa city pools are facing a few challenges ahead of their opening this weekend.

Due to supply chain issues, Berry Pool is waiting on a critical pool-pump in order to operate.

Nick Pond, Tulsa’s aquatic manager, says they ordered the part months ago. It was supposed to arrive a few weeks ago but it was delayed.

For now, the pool is empty and it won’t be filled until they install it. Once that happens, they say it will take another week to open the pool.

The city’s lifeguard shortage is also making things challenging. The pools are open on a staggered schedule because they don’t have enough staff to open all of them every day.

Without Berry Pool in the rotation, the number of pools available to the public is limited.

“It's super important for me and our crew because that pool is super utilized. It’s always busy,” Pond said.

There is also a shortage of some chlorine tablets but that doesn’t impact city pools because they use a different cleaning system.

The Tulsa city pool’s schedule is as follows:

· Saturday, June 4 - McClure

· Sunday, June 5 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Monday, June 6 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Tuesday, June 7 - McClure

· Wednesday, June 8 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools

· Thursday, June 9 - McClure

· Friday, June 10 - Lacy and Whiteside Pools

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --