Tulsa preschoolers host farm stand, expanding education and raising funds

TULSA, Okla. — Area preschoolers are hard at work this summer preparing fresh produce to be sold at their very own farm stand.

The work is all a part of an outdoor learning-based curriculum. Stewart Little Day School is hoping the community will come to see the fruits of their labor and lend a hand in keeping their education at the forefront as the summer winds down.

The morning began with a song. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star set the tone for the day, as preschoolers listened intently to their instructor, Jessica Stewart.

"So, let’s talk about what we have,” Stewart said. “What's in here? Greens in here.”

Stewart gave her students a recap of the product to be sold before the rush of the day.

“Who’s going to come to our farm stand,” Stewart asked. “Customers, say customers?"

Stewart is nearing her one-year anniversary of starting Stewart Little Day School. Enrollment will open again in August. It’s been a labor of love for her.

“In my early childhood master’s program, I learned a lot about the benefits of outdoor learning and how it increases their imagination and their critical thinking skills,” she said.

She adds when she was teaching in public schools, she felt there wasn't always the opportunity to take kids outside and explore, so she had an idea.

“I wanted to create a place where I could teach in the way I felt would be most beneficial."

For Stewart, that came with an outdoor-based learning concept ran from her home. There you'll find mud kitchens, gardens, sand boxes, a music wall, dollhouses, and even chickens.

“They’re so much more adventurous, and intrigued and curious,” Stewart said. “It's been really amazing to watch them grow."

The kids aren't the only ones flourishing, so are their gardens.

“I was trying to think of a way to take it one step further to make the learning really stick, then what better way for them to sell it to people and learn customer service skills,” Stewart said.

Stewart Little Day School now has its very own farm stand where the customer service is top notch. Patrons can find everything from eggs, peppers, flowers, carrots, tomatoes, and so much more.

Stewart said takes a lot to keep this type of education going.

“In order to build a classroom like this and build systems that make learning sustainable, it's expensive, and tuition is not cheap."

To offset costs for families, the school is hosting a tuition scholarship fundraiser this Thursday at Welltown Brewing in downtown Tulsa. That way, she said the work and play being done can continue.

To attend the event click here.



Stewart Little's farm stand is open every Tuesday until further notice. If you'd like the location of the school to purchase some local goods, or inquire about enrollment, you can reach out to them directly here. https://www.stewartlittledayschool.com/

