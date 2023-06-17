CATOOSA, Okla. — To honor National Safety Month, Tulsa Ports Port Authority hosted its first Safety Expo today.

The event encourages awareness of safety measures by the Port Authority and local industries.

Organizations like Tulsa Hazmat, the American Red Cross, the FBI, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Tulsa Technology Center participated. Food trucks included Sauced By the Slice and Frios Gourmet Pops.

Medical evacuation service provider, Air Evac Lifetime, flew in and landed their helicopter at the expo for spectators to enjoy.

Tulsa Ports' Environmental Health & Safety Specialist, Jacob Mauldin, noted how Air Evac Lifetime’s services are especially beneficial to those in rural areas.

"They are a med evac service that you can have a membership for, in case of an emergency," said Mauldin

