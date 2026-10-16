Tulsa Ports considers legal action against Inola over proposed $4 billion aluminum smelter

INOLA, Okla. — The fight over a proposed $4 billion aluminum smelter in Inola could be headed into another courtroom, with Tulsa Ports considering legal action against the town.

Chris Roam, who runs the Protect Inola Facebook page and has been vocal about the proposed project, said she is concerned about what legal action could mean for the community.

“Economic development should never mean that our small town loses its right to determine our own future,” Roam said.

At its latest meeting, Tulsa Ports listed an agenda item to discuss and potentially authorize its law firm, GableGotwals, to file a lawsuit against the Town of Inola and any necessary town officials.

The potential lawsuit would seek relief over town ordinances and actions Tulsa Ports said restrict industrial development at the Port of Inola, including the town’s moratorium on industrial permits.

“It is very disheartening. It feels as though we are living in a fake democracy,” Roam said.

The possible legal action is the latest development in a story 2 News Oklahoma has been following for months.

In September, Inola leaders extended a moratorium on aluminum smelting through April 7, 2027, the same day as a planned town referendum.

Four Inola residents have also filed a separate federal lawsuit seeking to stop federal funding for the project until environmental reviews are completed.

Watch: Inola residents file federal suit over aluminum smelter plans

Inola residents file federal suit over aluminum smelter plans

The proposed $4 billion smelter has faced opposition from some residents over environmental and quality-of-life concerns. Supporters of the project have pointed to the potential for new jobs and investment.

Roam described the dispute as “very much a David versus Goliath situation.”

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa Ports, staff said they couldn’t provide a comment on the project.

“We hope that the rest of Oklahoma will see what’s happening to us and will stand with us because if this can happen to us, it can happen to any small rural community in Oklahoma,” Roam said.

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