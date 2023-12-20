Tulsa pop-up shops feature minority business owners

TULSA, Okla. — Six small businesses are offering a brick-and-mortar experience for holiday shoppers.

The program, called Pop-Up Downtown, gives local entrepreneurs an opportunity to try a retail space while mitigating financial risk and commitment.

"It can be a risky venture to go out and test a brick and mortar concept with your retail business, especially if you are a brand-new startup" said Emily Scott, Director of Vitality & Planning at Downtown Tulsa Partnership. "There's a lot of financial costs associated with it."

Scott said many of these businesses are minority-owned; like Da Shade Room, an eyewear shop owned by Rene Bramlett. She said the opportunity is helping her develop her entrepreneurial skills.

"It's allowing me to learn what it is to run a business in a brick and mortar. You know, being on time, being punctual, being available for your customers."

Bramlett's customers are those who want to protect their eyes without sacrificing style.

"We sell polarized protection eyewear, cataract protection eyewear, and we also fill prescriptions as well," said Bramlett. "We offer that luxury that encourages and inspire individuals through our frames."

Bramlett's entrepreneurship journey began with e-commerce. Since opening her pop-up at The Boxyard, she's able to develop a different angle of her entrepreneurial skills.

"It's allowing me to learn what it is to run a business in a brick and mortar. You know, being on time, being punctual, being available for your customers."

In-person operations allow her to interact with customers beyond the screen, and face-to-face.

"It gets emotional at times," said Bramlett. "You find out the reason why they wear their eyewear and you share your story."

Bramlett said her battle with glaucoma inspired her to design a product that would help others.

To check out the other businesses featured in Pop-Up Downtown, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

