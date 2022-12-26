Tulsa police: Woman shot while waiting for ride, in critical condition

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot on Christmas Day in Tulsa.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting at the Mowhawk Manor Apartments. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 20s with a gunshot wound in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

She later told police that she was waiting outside the complex for her friend to pick her up. Someone came by and shot her. The victim says she did not see them coming.

The friend did confirm with the police she was coming to pick up the victim.

At this time, police are working to locate a suspect. An investigation is currently ongoing.

