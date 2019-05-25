Tulsa police: Water moccasins lingering in flood waters

TULSA — The Tulsa Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about venomous snakes that have been spotted in the area after heavy rains.

"We were just informed that water moccasins have been found in flood waters, please take extra precautions," police wrote.

Otherwise known as a cottonmouth snake, water moccasins are capable of delivering a painful and potentially deadly bite.

The May 2019 flooding in Oklahoma has been historic, with Muskogee County seeing the worst damage, and the Tulsa area seeing historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

