Tulsa police unveil patrol SUV honoring Special Olympics

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department joined other local law enforcement agencies in the state in creating a patrol unit that honors Special Olympians.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin credited Oklahoma City police for reaching out to get other departments to join in this challenge. Franklin had Special Olympics athletes help unveil the newly wrapped TPD SUV on Thursday.

The design features a large torch decal and the message "Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

2 News Oklahoma

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --