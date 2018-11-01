Tulsa police to focus on red, yellow light violations in November

Tulsa police say they will cracking down on red and yellow light violations throughout the month of November, and issuing citations to violators.

The Tulsa Police Department's Riverside and Gilcrease Division divisions will be focusing on violations in major retail and commercial corridors within their respective areas of operation.

Officers will randomly be monitoring intersections in those areas. A citation for a red light violations carries a fine of $250, while a yellow light citation carries a fine of $200.

No warnings will be issued, police said.

