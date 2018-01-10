Tulsa Police Tahoe involved in crash near Owasso

TULSA--Tulsa Police say that one of their patrol vehicles has been involved in a crash.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon near 7100 E. 76th Street North in Owasso.

Police say that an elderly man fell asleep or had a medical condition, drifted left of center and crashed into a police Tahoe, causing it to roll over.

Two police officers were riding in the Tahoe; they are both ok, according to TPD.

EMSA is treating the elderly driver.

2 Works For You has a crew en route to the scene and will bring you the very latest as we learn it.

