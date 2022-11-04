Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot

According to Tulsa police, Saint Francis security was escorting an individual out of the hospital. When the man got to his car he rammed his car into a security vehicle and then tried to run over the security guards at a high rate of speed.

The security officer then fired shots at the suspect. Police say no one was hit or injured.

The suspect then drove up on the sidewalk and took off running from the scene. Police say he has not been caught yet, according to TPD.

Saint Francis released a statement on the incident:

"This afternoon, a man came to the Yale campus to visit a patient. He became belligerent to the front desk staff. In response, they called security. Security officers escorted the man out to his vehicle.

He continued to verbally abuse security officers. After getting into his vehicle, he proceeded to speed toward our officers and rammed into the security vehicle. He then steered his vehicle and sped toward our officers individually trying to hit them.

Our officers fired one shot each at the vehicle in self-defense.

The officers were not hit. The man then drove west out the main driveway of the hospital and crashed

his vehicle into a transponder. Tulsa Police Department arrived at the hospital quickly. We’re thankful

for our security officers’ and TPD’s immediate response."

