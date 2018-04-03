Tulsa police seize 1,485 pounds of marijuana

TULSA -- A Tulsa man has been charged after officials said they recovered nearly 1,500 pounds of marijuana.

In a cooperative effort between the Tulsa Police Department Special Investigations Division and the Drug Enforcement Agency, 1,485 pounds of pot was seized from two rental trucks.

Kong Vang, 34, was charged with drug trafficking-related counts. The pot was found at Vang's residence and business, Vang's Dyno Performance.

During the seizure, three semi-automatic handguns, other firearms and 23 vehicles were also found.

“It is our mission at the United States Attorney’s Office to enforce the laws of the United States. This includes the federal laws prohibiting the distribution of marijuana. My office will adhere to the rule of law and prosecute those who traffic marijuana into our community, especially – as in this case – when we discover nearly 1,500 pounds of marijuana and firearms,” United States Attorney Trent Shores said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: