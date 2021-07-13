Watch
Tulsa police searching for young girl's parents

Tulsa Police
Child Found Tulsa
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jul 12, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a child was found by a citizen in the 11th and HWY 169 area Monday night.

Police say officers searched the entire area and were not able to locate her parents.

Police ask if you know who she is, or know who her family is, please call the non-emergency number immediately.

Tulsa Police Non-Emergency Number
918-596-9222

