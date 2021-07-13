Tulsa police searching for young girl's parents

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a child was found by a citizen in the 11th and HWY 169 area Monday night.
Police say officers searched the entire area and were not able to locate her parents.
Police ask if you know who she is, or know who her family is, please call the non-emergency number immediately.
Tulsa Police Non-Emergency Number
918-596-9222
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter