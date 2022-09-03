Watch Now
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run

Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 13:02:28-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police responded to the area of East Latimer Street and North 97th East Avenue for reports of an auto-pedestrian accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.

During the investigation, police found debris from the truck that suggests it has a chrome trim with front end damage.

The victim and her boyfriend recently moved to Tulsa from out of state and were living on the street.

