Tulsa Police searching for missing and endangered person

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 3:33 PM, Oct 03, 2021
TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered person.

Cory Wayne Hill is a 29-year-old black male, he is 5'7", and weighs 160lbs.

Hill was last seen at his home on September 25, 2021 at about 8:00 a.m., no one has seen or heard from him since.

Hill’s vehicle and other personal property was found at his home.

Officials are asking the public for any information pertaining to Hill's current location, (918) 596-9333.

