Tulsa police search for suspect after teen shot in chest

TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was shot Monday evening in north Tulsa.
The shooting happened at a mobile home park near North Mingo Road and East Pine Street.
Police said they found a teen shot in the chest and immediately began first aid on the victim. The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter.
If you have any information about the incident, call 918-596-9222.
