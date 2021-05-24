Watch
Tulsa police search for suspect after teen shot in chest

Police lights
Posted at 6:42 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 19:46:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was shot Monday evening in north Tulsa.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park near North Mingo Road and East Pine Street.

Police said they found a teen shot in the chest and immediately began first aid on the victim. The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they are still looking for the shooter.

If you have any information about the incident, call 918-596-9222.

