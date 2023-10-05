Tulsa police search for suspect after pedestrian killed in hit and run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run near 11th and Peoria.

Officers say they found a woman laying in the road unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The victim didn't have any identification, so police are still working to learn her identity.

Police also have no information about the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

