Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police search for suspect after pedestrian killed in hit and run

Tulsa police
KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted at 8:35 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 09:35:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run near 11th and Peoria.

Officers say they found a woman laying in the road unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The victim didn't have any identification, so police are still working to learn her identity.

Police also have no information about the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7