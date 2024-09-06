Tulsa police search for missing man near Mohawk Golf Course

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a man missing since Sept. 3rd.

Police said Christopher Coulston was last seen around 10 p.m. on September 3rd at the Mohawk Golf Course. His truck is still parked in that area. Police said his phone is turned off.

First responders are searching the area for him. Police want anyone with information to call 918-596-9222.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

