Tulsa police search for missing kids last seen west of downtown

Posted at 7:05 AM, Aug 24, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing kids.

TPD says Lacy and Jeremiah Bennet left their home near 2nd and Quanah around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 and haven't been seen since.

Officers canvassed the area and had a helicopter out looking for them but had no luck in finding the kids.

If you see them, call 918-596-COPS.

