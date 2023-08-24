Tulsa police search for missing kids last seen west of downtown

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing kids.
TPD says Lacy and Jeremiah Bennet left their home near 2nd and Quanah around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 and haven't been seen since.
Officers canvassed the area and had a helicopter out looking for them but had no luck in finding the kids.
If you see them, call 918-596-COPS.
