Tulsa police search for missing 70-year-old woman

Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 14, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding a 70-year-old woman with dementia.

Officers said Pamela Weldon was last seen on a doorbell camera leaving her house around East 51st Street South and South 177th East Avenue.

She left her home around midnight Sunday.

Weldon is 5' 4" and weighs about 145 pounds.

She drives a red 2019 Ford Escape OK tag HD16489.

If you have information on Weldon's whereabouts call 918-596-9222.

