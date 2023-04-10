Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police search for missing 27-year-old man

My project-1 (4).png
Tulsa Police Department
Two pictures of Marcus Popa are seen.
My project-1 (4).png
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:38:45-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a man who is deemed missing and endangered.

Officers said Marcus Popa was last seen near Latimer and Sheridan on April 3. He also goes by Alex.

He is 27 years old, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5' 7".

Police said he made comments to his family that he may commit suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7