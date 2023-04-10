Tulsa police search for missing 27-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a man who is deemed missing and endangered.

Officers said Marcus Popa was last seen near Latimer and Sheridan on April 3. He also goes by Alex.

He is 27 years old, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5' 7".

Police said he made comments to his family that he may commit suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-COPS.

