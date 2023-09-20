Watch Now
Tulsa police search for elderly woman who walked away from home

Posted at 6:59 AM, Sep 20, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.

Officers said Remona Foster was last seen near 21st and Memorial around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Remona Foster

Foster has early signs of dementia, and police say she walked away from her residence.

She was last seen wearing a yellow and navy blue rain jacket, grey pants, black tennis shoes, a walker and a purple or pink umbrella.

