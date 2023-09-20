Tulsa police search for elderly woman who walked away from home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.
Officers said Remona Foster was last seen near 21st and Memorial around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Foster has early signs of dementia, and police say she walked away from her residence.
She was last seen wearing a yellow and navy blue rain jacket, grey pants, black tennis shoes, a walker and a purple or pink umbrella.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube