Tulsa police search for 2 suspects involved in overnight carjackings

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two suspects believed to be connected to a pair of carjacking incidents overnight.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the area near 21st and 129th East Avenue where the first carjacking took place.

The victim told police they were outside of their home in their grey SUV when the two suspects approached them, threatened the victim with a gun, and stole the car.

Around an hour later, officers were called to the area near 31st and 129th East Avenue for the second carjacking. When they arrived, they were given similar descriptions of the suspects, a gun being used, and the black Mercedes they used to getaway.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, police ask to not approach them.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

