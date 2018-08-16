TULSA, Okla - Police are responding to a shooting in North Tulsa. The initial call went out just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say one man was found shot in the chest outside of a home near 56th Street North and Martin Luther King Blvd. during an attempted carjacking.

No arrests have been made and officers are unsure how many suspects are involved.

Police are investigating and going door to door interviewing neighbors to learn what happened.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: