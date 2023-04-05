Tulsa Police respond to stabbing on a school bus, one student injured.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a stabbing on a school bus Wednesday evening.

The stabbing occurred while the bus was in transit near the area of 71st and Sheridan, according to TPD.

Police say the stabbing victim is a young female. Police say she was stabbed in the chest with a steak knife during a dispute.

The suspect is a 13-year-old male who was taken into custody, according to TPD.

Police say this occurred on a TPS school bus.

Police are talking to kids and will review surveillance video from the bus.

Principal Maxeiner sent the message below out to Memorial Middle families this afternoon:

This afternoon, there was an isolated altercation between two students on bus #3702 where one student cut another student with a knife they brought from home. The bus driver immediately returned to the school and worked with school staff and Campus Police to respond. The student who brought the knife to school was taken into custody by the Tulsa Police Department; the other student was taken to the school nurse’s office and later transported to St. Francis. Fortunately, that student does not appear to have any serious injuries, and I am grateful to our bus driver and team for their quick response.







We hold students to the same standards of behavior on our buses as we do in the classroom. What happened on our bus today was beyond unacceptable, and the consequences for the student who brought the knife to school will be life altering. We have a zero tolerance policy for students who bring weapons onto our campuses. We need parents and families to help keep our school community safe by checking your child’s backpack before they leave for school in the morning and before they make poor decisions that end in arrest.







As always, if you see or hear anything concerning, you can call or text our See.Hear.Share hotline at 918-480-SAFE . The hotline is staffed around the clock.













Tulsa Public Schools

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --