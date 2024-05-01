Tulsa police report to shooting call in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene at the Waterside Apartments in west Tulsa.
Around 8 a.m. police said multiple reports came in about a shooting at the complex near 17th and Jackson. Police said there is a shooting victim in an apartment.
No further information is available at this time. 2 News is on the scene and we'll update as we learn more.
Report of a shooting at Waterside Apartments. Multiple stories coming in about it, so nothing clear just yet.
