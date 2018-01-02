TULSA--Tulsa Police release their latest Most Wanted suspect.

TPD says that Keith Stewart is currently wanted out of Tulsa County for Shooting with Intent to Kill, Attempted Robbery, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm and Use of Vehicle in Discharge of a Weapon.

Police say that Stewart will be held on a $144,000 bond.

Back in June of 2017, officials say that Stewart led them on a car chase while attempting to pull him over. Police say that speeds reached about 140 miles per hour, and Stewart took out a power pole.

The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of people committing crimes. You may remain anonymous.





