Tulsa police recover stolen sports memorabilia, looking to return to owner

TULSA, Okla. — Have you lost something sports-related lately? Tulsa police detectives recently discovered more than a dozen sports memorabilia they believe to have been stolen.
All of the sports memorabilia were recently recovered in a stolen car. Officers confirmed none of the items belonged to the victim who owns the car.
Anyone who is missing the memorabilia and believes the items might be theirs should email burglary@cityoftulsa.org. You will need to identify, describe, or show proof of ownership for the items.
