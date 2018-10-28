Tulsa Police prepare to re-open cold case

TULSA - A chilling cold case haunting investigators for almost 20 years.

On August 14, 1999, Gary Wixon's sister Diane arrived at an abandoned lot in northeast Tulsa, looking for clues after learning her younger brother was murdered.

The 46-year-old was last seen by friends on August 13.

The two friends told police they dropped Wixon off in west Tulsa and waited for him to come back, but Gary never returned.

"All he was dressed in was blue jeans," TPD Detective Eddie Majors said. "His shoes were gone, his shirt was gone, it was like he was just dumped there."

Officers determined his death to be blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Wixon has left near the train tracks miles away from where friends last saw him.

"He was just a lot of fun, a good looking young man," Gary's sister Renee Judkins said. "It was just, wow our Gary was murdered? It was just so unreal."

His sisters say after all this time they still reach for the phone for Gary, but at this point, they just want closure.

