Tulsa police partner with groups for program aimed at helping homeless locate available services

Tulsa police are partnering with Mental Health Association Oklahoma and several other organizations for a program aimed at helping homeless people learn about services available to them.

Along with Mental Health Association Oklahoma, City of Tulsa Working in Neighborhoods, the Tulsa Fire Department, and other community groups, police are working to locate people who are homeless.

The goal is to help those people find services that are available to them, and also find out if they are veterans.

Police are asking people to help them locate people who are homeless. Police say it is not a crime to be homeless, and they are not planning to arrest any of the people they come in contact with.

Each contact team has a member of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, City of Tulsa Working in Neighborhoods, officers and an occasional Tulsa firefighter.

Police say they have made contact with dozens of homeless people already this week.

Police said of the people they have come into contact with, one was arrested for felony warrants and other individuals have been arrested for misdemeanor warrants.

