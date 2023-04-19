Tulsa police officers make memorable connection after meeting kids at dinner

TULSA, Okla. — Three kids celebrating a win in their T-ball game were surprised after meeting Tulsa police officers Tuesday night.

Their mom Moriah said while eating at Hideaway across from LaFortune Park, two officers walked in.

"We told the boys that police officers were here so be on good behavior," she said.

One of the officers was joking around with one of the kids and was acting tough.

Moriah said her friend's child Hayden Beamis didn't buy into the officer's antics and "booped" the officer on his nose.

She said it was such a great interaction the officers asked the boys to come and check out the officers' vehicles.

Hayden and Moriah's two kids, Asher and Sawyer, got to see all the bells and whistles inside the officers' patrol units.

The officers even gave the kids toys that they carry around with them.

"It was pretty awesome," Moriah said.

