Tulsa police now have 50 PepperBall pistols

TULSA -- Tulsa police say they now have 50 PepperBall pistols for the department, which will help them navigate through volatile situations.

Police say the pistols will be a de-escalation tool. They shoot round projectiles or shaped VXR projectiles.

The department received the pistols as a result of the Tulsa Police Department and their philanthropic endeavors, officials said.

