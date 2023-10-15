Watch Now
Tulsa police need your help in finding a missing 74-year-old man

Posted at 8:11 PM, Oct 14, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 74-year-old for John Mulhousen and needs your help finding him.

Police say Mulhousen has dementia, but will respond to his name.

He was last seen around 4:45 Saturday afternoon near Woodland Hills Mall on foot, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Mulhousen's whereabouts, please call 911.

