Tulsa police need your help in finding a missing 74-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 74-year-old for John Mulhousen and needs your help finding him.

Police say Mulhousen has dementia, but will respond to his name.

He was last seen around 4:45 Saturday afternoon near Woodland Hills Mall on foot, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Mulhousen's whereabouts, please call 911.

