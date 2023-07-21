Tulsa police need community help locating suspect involved in robbery, shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for help locating a robbery and shooting suspect from March 15.

Police say that a man attempted to rob a person outside of Naife's Food Market shooting the person in the leg when he said he didn't have any money.

Police say the affidavit confirms a warrant is out for the suspect. Police identified the suspect as Henderson.

If you can help locate the suspect, please call 911 or to remain anonymous and get a cash reward call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS

This is a developing story.

