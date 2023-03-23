Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police name 2 more suspects in murder of 19-year-old at Cobblestone Apartments

Cobblestone apartment suspects
Tulsa Police Department
Left to right: 18-year-old suspect Braylon Brown and 15-year-old suspect Cameron Green are seen.
Cobblestone apartment suspects
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 13:57:53-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department named to suspects in the murder of Braylee Owens on March 15.

Officers said shots were fired into Owens' apartment and she was hit and killed around 2 a.m.

TPD is looking for 18-year-old Braylon Brown and 15-year-old Cameron Green.

One suspect, 19-year-old Sytney Sinan, is already in jail and charged with Owens' murder, TPD said.

Sinan_Sytney (Tulsa County Jail).jpg

TPD asks if you know the location of Brown or Green, call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7