Tulsa police name 2 more suspects in murder of 19-year-old at Cobblestone Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department named to suspects in the murder of Braylee Owens on March 15.

Officers said shots were fired into Owens' apartment and she was hit and killed around 2 a.m.

TPD is looking for 18-year-old Braylon Brown and 15-year-old Cameron Green.

One suspect, 19-year-old Sytney Sinan, is already in jail and charged with Owens' murder, TPD said.

Tulsa County Jail

TPD asks if you know the location of Brown or Green, call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --