Tulsa police: Mother, daughter found dead in Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment complex Friday afternoon in Tulsa.
Police said they found a 24-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter dead at St. Thomas Square Apartments near 61st and Peoria.
At this time, police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
