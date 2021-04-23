Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police: Mother, daughter found dead in Tulsa apartment

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Griggs, KJRH
thumbnail_IMG_7489.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_7490.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_7491.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_7492.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 18:25:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment complex Friday afternoon in Tulsa.

Police said they found a 24-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter dead at St. Thomas Square Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

At this time, police said they are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7