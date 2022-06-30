Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police: Man shot by ex-girlfriend during altercation

Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 08:10:03-04

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting on Thursday, Tulsa police say.

Officers tell 2 News a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house near 11th and Lewis around 2 a.m.

The suspect broke into the home and attacked the victim. She then shot the suspect during the altercation. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

While TPD continues to investigate, they say the man has a history of stalking and domestic abuse.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7