Tulsa police: Man in critical condition after getting shot in the chest

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition Monday after Tulsa police say he was shot in the chest.
Tulsa police responded to a call around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near Apache and Lewis. Police say they found a 45-year-old man there with a bullet wound to his chest.
They say they saw a man running from the scene and a car left running nearby that they believe is involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter