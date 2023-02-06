Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police: Man in critical condition after getting shot in the chest

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:43:17-05

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition Monday after Tulsa police say he was shot in the chest.

Tulsa police responded to a call around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near Apache and Lewis. Police say they found a 45-year-old man there with a bullet wound to his chest.

They say they saw a man running from the scene and a car left running nearby that they believe is involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7