Tulsa Police looking for person of interest who they say used stolen credit card

TULSA--TPD's Financial Crimes Unit needs your help identifying this person of interest.

Tulsa Police say that he person pictured in the photo is using a stolen credit card.

TPD says that if you can identify her, to contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at 918-594-9209 or amaurerjmorgan@cityoftulsa.org.

You can always remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference #2017069438

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: