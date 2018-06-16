Tulsa police looking for critically-missing child

8:26 AM, Jun 16, 2018
8:47 AM, Jun 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police need your help looking for a critically-missing child. 

Officers say 16-year-old Deanna Paz was reported missing from her home on June 2nd.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition, and doesn't have her medicine.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Police.

 

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top