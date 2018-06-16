Tulsa police looking for critically-missing child

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police need your help looking for a critically-missing child.

Officers say 16-year-old Deanna Paz was reported missing from her home on June 2nd.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition, and doesn't have her medicine.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Police.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: