Missing 73-year-old woman found

TULSA -- UPDATE: The woman has been found safe near Tahlequah.

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Mary "Marty" Robertson, 73, has been missing from the area of 6600 East 89th Place since about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is believed the woman may be in a 2007 dark brown Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tag number CVR733.

Robertson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She is possibly wearing red pajamas with white polka dots and goes by "Marty."

The woman has family in the Broken Arrow and Sapulpa areas.

