Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for 68-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding 68-year-old Michael Hardgrove.
Hardgrove was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m. He was seen wearing a denim baseball cap, blue Superman shirt, blue jackets, and black jeans.
Police said Hardgrove uses a cane to walk, has epilepsy, and is schizophrenic. Officers described Hardgrove has 6'2" and 230 lbs.
If you see him, call 918-596-9222.
