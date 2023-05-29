Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for 68-year-old man

Michael Hardgrove
KJRH
Michael Hardgrove
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 07:28:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding 68-year-old Michael Hardgrove.

Hardgrove was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m. He was seen wearing a denim baseball cap, blue Superman shirt, blue jackets, and black jeans.

Police said Hardgrove uses a cane to walk, has epilepsy, and is schizophrenic. Officers described Hardgrove has 6'2" and 230 lbs.

If you see him, call 918-596-9222.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7