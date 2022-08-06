Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes

TULSA, Okla — A Silver Alert was issued by Tulsa Police for a 62-year-old Tulsa man, James Barnes.

Barnes' mother, Erma, was at his house the night of August 5th when he had a seizure.

He was transported to a local hospital and was released a few hours later.

Barnes was not at his residence when Erma checked and he does not have a phone or car.

No clothing description was provided to police but they were told James had not shaved or had a haircut recently.

Due to medical conditions, Barnes is considered to be at risk.

The hospital was not able to provide any information as to the direction he left or the manner.

He is 6'01" and weighs around 210 lbs.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding Barnes or his whereabouts to call 918-596-9222 or 911

