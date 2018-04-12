TPD: Officers involved in standoff in midtown Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa police said they are involved in a standoff with a suspect in midtown Tulsa.

Police said they responded to a call of a man down in a car in the 600 block of East Detroit. When officers approached the car, the suspect started running from the police.

Officers said they were able to corner the suspect at 6th and Lewis, but once officers started approaching the suspect, the suspect opened fire.

Police said the suspect is still in the truck and is currently in a standoff with police.

