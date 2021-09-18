Tulsa Police investigating two shootings overnight

TULSA, Okla — Shortly after midnight, Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of 7700 Riverside Drive for reports of a shooting.

Once officers were on scene the shooting suspect called and provided his location to TPD.

Additional calls were received that shooting victim was being taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and another caller reported her vehicle was shot while driving south bound on Wheeling between 71st and 81st.

Another shooting victim was located by officers in a nearby apartment, the shooting victims sustained gunshot injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

The shooting suspect was interviewed by detectives.

According to the report, it appears that the shooter and two victims knew each other and appears that there was an altercation before the shooting.

The woman who was driving by was not shot, but her vehicle was hit on the driver's side back seat door.

She declined to be a victim at the scene.

