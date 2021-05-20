Man killed on north Tulsa highway

TULSA, Okla. — A man died after he was run over by a truck early Thursday morning in north Tulsa.
Tulsa police told 2 News it happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say a driver saw a man lying in the middle of Charles Page Boulevard near Gilcrease Museum Road. The driver tried to signal oncoming traffic to stop but wasn't successful. A truck ran over the man in the road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene once TPD arrived. Authorities said it appears to be an accident and are are not issuing any tickets or arresting anyone at this time.
Trending Stories:
- 1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors, advocates testify on Capitol Hill
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Stacey Abrams revealed as keynote speaker at 'Remember & Rise' event
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Texas Gov. signs 'fetal heartbeat' bill banning most abortions
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter