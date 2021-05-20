Man killed on north Tulsa highway

TULSA, Okla. — A man died after he was run over by a truck early Thursday morning in north Tulsa.

Tulsa police told 2 News it happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say a driver saw a man lying in the middle of Charles Page Boulevard near Gilcrease Museum Road. The driver tried to signal oncoming traffic to stop but wasn't successful. A truck ran over the man in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene once TPD arrived. Authorities said it appears to be an accident and are are not issuing any tickets or arresting anyone at this time.

