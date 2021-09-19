Tulsa Police investigating Sunday morning homicide

TULSA, Okla — Sunday morning Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene the victim, a white male in his 30's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While conducting interviews with witnesses officers discovered that three white males forcibly entered the residence and started yelling.

The residents of the house were asleep in the back bedroom, when the victim exited the bedroom due to the commotion he was shot.

The suspects then drove away from the scene in two separate vehicles, the three suspects were described as white males, 30s, all armed with pistols.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --